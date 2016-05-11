Can’t deport Mallya, can help in extradition: British government

New Delhi, May 11: The British government has turned down India’s request to deport liquor baron Vijay Mallya and has called for requesting mutual legal assistance or extradition.

“They have asked the Indian government to consider requesting mutual legal assistance or extradition,” MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in a statement.

“The UK Government has informed us that under the 1971 Immigration Act, the UK does not require an individual to hold a valid passport in order to remain in the UK if they have extant leave to remain as long as their passport was valid when leave to remain or enter the UK was conferred,” he added.

He also said that Britain acknowledges the “seriousness of the allegations” and is keen to assist the Indian government.

Mallya, who has defaulted on payment of loans of Rs.9,000 crore to various banks, is currently in Britain.