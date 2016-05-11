Can’t deport Mallya, can help in extradition: British government

May 11, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, May 11: The British government has turned down India’s request to deport liquor baron Vijay Mallya and has called for requesting mutual legal assistance or extradition.

“They have asked the Indian government to consider requesting mutual legal assistance or extradition,” MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in a statement.

“The UK Government has informed us that under the 1971 Immigration Act, the UK does not require an individual to hold a valid passport in order to remain in the UK if they have extant leave to remain as long as their passport was valid when leave to remain or enter the UK was conferred,” he added.

He also said that Britain acknowledges the “seriousness of the allegations” and is keen to assist the Indian government.

Mallya, who has defaulted on payment of loans of Rs.9,000 crore to various banks, is currently in Britain.

Tags: ,
Related News
UK: Thieves ram car into supermarket, Steals ATM machine
Sexuality Transmitted bugs spreading in UK
Instagram account promoting the sale of Knives, disguised as lipstick and combs for young women  
World Baloch Organisation re-launches #FreeBalochistan campaign in UK taxis
UK appoints ‘Minister for loneliness’ to tackle isolation
‘Bad deal’ embassy; Donald Trump cancels UK trip
Top