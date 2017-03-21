Can't settle matter outside court: Muslim Clerics.

New Delhi, March 21: The Muslim clerics on Tuesday seemed not to be in tune with the Supreme Court’s opinion that the Ayodhya matter to be resolved within negotiations and said that things would have been settled long back if the matter could have been settled out of court.

“Let the court determine about the land and must give judgment subsequently. But there cannot be any resolutions through discussions. If it would have been so, things would have settled long back,” Gulzar Azmi, the Secretary of the Legal Cell of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, told ANI.

Zafaryab Jilani, the convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee, echoing similar views affirmed that the settlement cannot be taken outside the court.

“We cannot go for out of court settlement. What Swamy said does not matter. He is gaining publicity just like that as he has no locus standi and we do not want to give him any answer,” said Jilani.

The apex court earlier in the day said Ayodhya dispute is a sensitive and sentimental issue, adding it is best that this matter is settled amicably.

The court was hearing a plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today asking urgent hearing of Ayodhya dispute in the apex court.

The court asked parties involved to sit together to arrive at an agreement and asked Swamy to discuss the parties and inform it about the decision on March 31.

The court also suggested if required, a principal mediator can be chosen by the court for settling the issue. Chief Justice J.S. Khehar said if the parties want him to mediate then he is ready for the task. (ANI)