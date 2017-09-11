Canvas Laugh Club aims to expand the club to multiple locations in India

New Delhi, September 11: Now, your favorite comedy club is all set to open its doors to the new venues across India. The Canvas Laugh Club completed a successful period of seven years with its flagship clubs in Mumbai and Delhi. Now, the club is planning to expand its live comedy experience to multiple locations. The comedy club was started in Mumbai in 2010, it has played a crucial part in promoting stand-up comedy across the Indian sub-continent. The clubs host around 120 live comedy shows in a month and presently engages a network of 100 renowned indigenous comedians.

CLC is extensively on the look-out for third party venues for satellite clubs and pop ups. A recent association with DLF Mall of India in Noida for a month-long Comedy Festival, “LOL Comedy Evenings” was received very well, leaving Noida at the edge of their seats, hungry for more. Canvas Laugh Club has played an integral role in building a complete comedy-based industry from the scratch. With the exponential increase in its fan base and house full shows every day, CLC does not wish to restrict its comedy experience to where the clubs are physically located.

Amar Agrawal, Founder and MD and the man who brought stand-up comedy to India, plans to set up more independent clubs by early 2018. “I have been watching stand-up comedy since college. When I came to India, I was baffled to know that there are a billion people and no entertainment format beyond movies. If not for any other reason, I did it for myself. Now that the appetite for comedy is soaring by the day, there is a need to create enough and more platforms for upcoming talent as well as venues for audiences to have one heck of an evening with CLC.” (ANI)