Capillary Technologies announces appointment of Rajan Anandan as its newest Board member

New Delhi, December 21: Omni-channel engagement and commerce product company Capillary Technologies has announced appointment of Rajan Anandan as one of its newest Board members.

An experienced professional in digital, mobile and software products space, an industry veteran with two decades of experience in Google, Microsoft, Dell and McKinsey, Rajan will play a significant role in mentoring Capillary Technologies’ vision to be digital transformation pioneer in Asia. Apart from becoming a board member, Rajan has also served as Capillary’s advisor and is one of its early investors.

Rajan Anandan is the Vice President – South-East Asia and India at Google and is responsible for handling the Sales and Operations in the region. With over two billion consumers and 500 million Internet users, South East Asia and India have the fastest growing Internet user base in the world. Rajan is also a very active angel investor in India and has been deeply involved in building India’s startup ecosystem over the past decade.

“I am very excited to continue my association with Capillary, this time as a member of its Board of Directors. I have seen the evolution of Capillary from India’s arguably first mobile CRM company to Asia’s only Enterprise Omni-channel SaaS Platform with significant scale in Asia,” said Board Member Capillary Technologies, Rajan Anandan. “I am excited to mentor and share my learning with Aneesh and the team, help them scale the business to help enterprise retailers and marquee brands with digital transformation,” added Rajan Anandan.

“We are lucky in fact privileged to have Rajan on board.

He has been a terrific angel investor, advisor and a guiding light for the company since the inception. Asia is at the cusp of digital revolution and there is no better person than Rajan who comes with industry-best learning, the infectious energy and passion to scale 10X in every aspect of business,” said Co-founder and CEO Capillary Technologies, Aneesh Reddy.

“We intend to grow three times in next two years and are in a mission to help retailer or brands drive 20 percent revenues through Omni-channel (Offline to Online, Own eCommerce site and marketplaces). It’s great to have Rajan who will help us to scale our dream to be the digital transformation product bellwether in Asia,” added Reddy. (ANI)