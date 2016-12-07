Capital Express Train coaches derail; Two dead and six injured

New Delhi, Dec 7: The derailment of two coaches of Capital Express Train has left two people dead and six injured. The train, scheduled from Bihar’s Rajendra Nagar to Guwahati in Assam was derailed in West Bengal on Tuesday night.

The derailment took place close to Samuktala Road Station in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, which is about 720 kilometres from Kolkata, around 9 pm.

The injured have been sent to hospital. Arrangements are being made to safely send other passengers to Guwahati.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, the engine and the coach adjacent to it derailed.

Two weeks ago, 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna express ran off the tracks near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, killing over 100 people.