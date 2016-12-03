Capt Amarinder Singh slams IT complaint; Calls it politically motivated

New Delhi, Dec 2: Former Punjab chief minister and the state Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh has dismissed the Income Tax Department prosecution complaint alleging it as a politically motivated move.

He lashed out at Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley challenging him to fight by-elections.

“I challenged @arunjaitley to fight by-elections in Amritsar and this is how he responds. So predictable!” Singh tweeted.

Earlier in June, the Enforcement Directorate issued summons to Amarinder’s son Raninder Singh for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Dubbing the summons as “fraud notice”, Amarinder had alleged that Jaitley was behind it. “This is total fraud notice. This issue of income tax and all has been done by Jaitley, he can’t get over his defeat,” Amarinder said.

Amarinder, who will lead the Punjab Congress in the upcoming assembly elections eyeing the Chief Minister seat, recently resigned from his Lok Sabha membership in protest against the Supreme Court order on the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue.

Captain Amarinder pointed out that even the Enforcement Department (ED) and the Income Tax department, acting at the behest of Jaitley, had failed to dig out any proof against him or his family members in the past two years.

“Why did the IT not file any complaint in the past two years instead of waiting for the elections,” asked Captain Amarinder, adding that the charges were completely fabricated and would be proved as such in the court.

Such cheap tactics will not help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ruling alliance escape the total rout they are facing in the forthcoming Assembly elections, said Captain Amarinder, adding that such vindictive moves would backfire on Jaitley and the Modi government at the Centre, as well as the Badals in the state.