Captain America takes home INR 42.72 cr

Mumbai, May 13: Hollywood action-based movie, Captain America: Civil War collected INR 42.72 crore from Indian markets in its opening week.

“#CaptainAmericaCivilWar collected an IMPRESSIVE ₹ 42.72 cr nett in Week 1. Gross: ₹ 59.34 cr. India biz,” analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted.

“#CaptainAmericaCivilWar Fri 8.53 cr, Sat 8.79 cr, Sun 9.81 cr, Mon 4.59 cr, Tue 4.05 cr, Wed 3.57 cr, Thu 3.38 cr. Total: ₹ 42.72 cr nett,” a second tweet read.