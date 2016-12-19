Car accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway kills three

Thane, Dec 19 : Three persons were killed today and three others injured all of them seriously when a car in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Mumbai Nashik highway here in Vashind police station limits.

The mishap took place under Sahapur division in the wee hours when the victims, all hailing from Wada taluka, were on their way to attend a Kunbi Sameelan at Asangaon, PI Anil Pawar of Vashind police station told PTI.

When their car neared Khativali it rammed into a speeding truck from the rear resulting in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Samir Mohan Patil (25) Aksahy Sawant (25) and Suraj Patil (26), police said.

The injured were admitted to Sahapur Rural Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Thane in a critical condition.