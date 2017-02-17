Car attack against Delhi BJP Chief: This cannot discourage me, Says Manoj Tiwari 

Mumbai , Feb. 17 : Following the attack on his car by few identified men, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday hit out at the opposition and said these kinds of acts cannot deter him.

“This is very strange for me. But the people are supporting me here, might happen that some of the opponent party must have done this thing. They are trying to threaten me but this kind of act cannot deter me,” Tiwari told ANI.

“We have filed a complaint with the police. Now, they will investigate the matter. I live in Mumbai. I have a home here and to carry out such thing in front of my house is a very serious issue,” he added.

Tiwari also vowed he will try his best to bring the saffron party to power in the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

The incident took place around 5 p.m., when Tiwari was about to leave his house. A stone was hurled at his car, followed by a piece of paper tied to another stone. It was written on the paper, “Abhi to kaanch toda hai, zyaada prachaar karogey to munh tod dengey,”

Tiwari, the Lok Sabha member from Delhi North-East, has been campaigning for the party in Mumbai for the upcoming BMC polls.

The elections are scheduled to be held on February 21 and the results will be announced on February 23.

