Car bomb attack on Turkey ruling party wounds 50

Turkey, Sep 12: A car bomb exploded today outside the provincial HQ of the ruling Justice and Development Party in the eastern Turkish city of Van, wounding at least 50 people, including four police, local authorities said.

Turkish officials blamed the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state and is considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.

The attack took place near a police checkpoint outside the building, located in the heart of the city, the local governor’s office said in a statement.

A car “was blown up by members of the separatist terror organisation”, it added, using a term to describe Kurdish militants.

Forty-six civilians and four police officers were injured, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

CNN-Turk television reported that some Iranian tourists in the bustling city were among the injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, which came on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.