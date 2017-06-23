Car bomb explosion in Kabul: Death toll rises to 34

Kabul/Afghanistan, June 23: The death toll in a suicide attack outside New Kabul Bank branch in Afghanistan’s Lashkargah has risen to 34. The impact occurred at around 12 twelve nearby times after an auto bomb detonated, Tolo News cited a representative for the commonplace senator Omar Zwak as saying.The casualties have been taken to the crisis healing center, he included.

As per authorities, an auto stacked with explosives was exploded by a suicide aircraft before the swarmed New Kabul Bank working in Lashkargah. The lion’s share of casualties were regular folks who had arranged to money their pay rates in front of Eid-al-Fitr. No bunch has so far guaranteed duty regarding the attack. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, after the assault, said that radicals don’t have confidence in any religion, yet are a foe of humankind. (ANI)

