Car bomb explosion in south Turkish city of Adana kills two

A car bomb targeting a government building in the southern city of Adana has killed at least two people and wounded 16 others, officials said.

Mahmut Demirtas, the governor for Adana province, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the attack occurred in a parking lot near the entrance to his office. He said a woman is believed to have carried it out, without saying whether it was a suicide attack.

Adana is about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Incirlik Air Base, which the U.S. military uses to launch attacks against Islamic State militants in Syria. Families of U.S. military personnel were ordered to leave Adana and some other parts of Turkey in March over security concerns, according to Reuters.

The attack was the latest in a string of deadly bombings that have rocked Turkey for more than a year. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Similar attacks have been carried out by Kurdish militants or the Islamic State group.

“This damnable terror is continuing to target our people,” Omer Celik, the minister in charge of European Union affairs, said on his Twitter account. “We will continue our struggle against terrorism until the end in the name of humanity.”

Several cars in the parking lot caught fire after the blast, video footage showed. The blast also damaged the government building, Anadolu Agency said.

Some of the wounded were in serious condition, said Huseyin Sozlu, the mayor for the city.

“The bomb that was detonated was a high impact one,” he said.

As with previous attacks, Turkish authorities imposed a media ban, barring broadcast and publication of graphic images or information that might hinder the investigation.