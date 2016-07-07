Car bomb kills 12 soldiers in Libya in Benghazi

Tripoli, July 7At least 12 soldiers were killed on Thursday in a car bomb attack in Libya’s Benghazi city, officials said.

Heavy clashes erupted between the Libyan army troops and the militants, who used mines and car bombs, Xinhua news agency quoted a spokesman of the Libyan marine as saying.

On Wednesday, at least four soldiers were killed and seven others were injured in clashes with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group in the city of Benghazi.

Also on Wednesday, an army MIG-23 aircraft crashed in western Benghazi, killing its pilot.

(IANS)