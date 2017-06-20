Car chasing a lion cub as it runs for its life in Gujarat Gir forest

Ahmedabad,June20:In a highly condemnable incident, a video has emerged on Facebook, that shows a car chasing a lion cub as it runs for its like, and finally, and fortunately, escapes.

The video, reportedly posted on a group called Gujarat Forest that is run by an NGO, shows the car chasing the lion cub at night through a winding road while the occupants in the car mercilessly chase it till it disappears.

NDTV reported that the video that is most probably shot in Amreli outside the Gir forest was posted by the NGO so that authorities could take action.

The occupants of the car are heard talking and seem to be egging the driver on to follow the cub and ultimately shoot it.

NDTV quoted one of the occupants as saying, “Increase the speed… Hit it… Increase the speed. Shoot it. Shoot it. Won’t get such a chance.”

The cub is seen in the light of the headlights of the car, and is literally running for its life.

Reports suggest that the video has since been sent to authorities.

The Times of India quoted additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Ram Kumar, as saying, “We have sent the video to all senior officers and the DCF in Gir and have asked them to identify the area and the people.”

The newspaper also reported that an inquiry has been ordered into the issue.

Here’s the video:

