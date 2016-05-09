Car-free day at Champ-Elysees in Paris a great hit

Paris, May 9: People flocked in large numbers to Champ-Elysees in Paris on Sunday to enjoy the area on a traffic-free day, media reported.

People, especially tourists, explored the nearly 2km long eight-lane avenue leading to the Arc de Triomphe without having to tackle the heavy traffic seen on other days.

Street performances were held at many places much to the delight of the people.

It was the first of the pedestrian only day, part of Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s plan to ban traffic on Champs-Elysees every first Sunday of the month.

Hidalgo said that it one of the many efforts to bring down the city’s pollution level.

Other measures include introduction of cycling paths, encouraging the use of electric cars and rented bicycles, etc, according to local reports.

