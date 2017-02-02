Car maker Ford India sold 14,259 units in January

Chennai, Feb 2: Car maker Ford India on Thursday said it sold 14,259 vehicles last month.

In a statement the company said its total sales last month up from Rs.12,834 units sold in the same month a year ago.

“We continue to grow faster than the industry which is a testament to our strategy focused on product led innovation, delivering differentiated customer experience and busting the myth of Cost of Ownership,” Anurag Mehrotra, Executive Director Marketing, Sales and Service was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The industry continues to face short-term headwinds even as long-term outlook continues to be positive. The outlook is further strengthened by the government’s road map to boost rural economy, provide relief to personal income tax, and investment in further building the infrastructure,” he added.

