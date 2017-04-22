Car plunged into Larji Dam in HP’s Mandi district recovered
1 person killed and another survived, who disappeared from the spot
Mandi/Himachal Pradesh, April 22: The car which fell into the Larji Dam in Mandi district had recovered from the dam, after it had plunged into the dam, killing a person, earlier today.
Himachal Pradesh: Car recovered from Larji Dam in Mandi district after it had plunged into the dam, killing person, earlier today
— ANI (@ANI_news) April 22, 2017
The deceased has been identified as Balakh, Kotli resident of Mandi. According to the police, there was a total of two people in the car. This car was coming from Lari to Pandoh, which suddenly lost control and fell into the dam.
A man who knew swimming saved his life but the other could not escape. Reportedly, the survived person has disappeared from the spot. The police team recovered the body of the deceased from the dam.
After identifying it, the families are being informed now. The car is damaged in dam water. Police have registered a case and started investigating the incident.