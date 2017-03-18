Car racer Ashwin Sunder and wife killed in car accident

Chennai, March 18: In a tragic incident, the famous car racer Ashwin Sunder and wife Niveditha were killed in a car accident in Chennai.

Ashwin Sundar was a race driver. He was born on 27 July 1985 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Reportedly, his car caught fire after he struck another car on the side of the road. Their BMW has lost control and eventually hit a tree and burst into flames in Pattinampakkam in Chennai. Both of them were burnt alive as they could not get out of the car in time.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3:00 AM and that Ashwin was driving the car above the allowed speed limit.

Its a great loss for racing history of INDIA,

As Ashwin sunder is no more.

News by zee news

— NILADRI KAR (@niladrikar08) March 18, 2017

His Career

2003 – MRF Formula Mondial National champion

2004 – MRF Formula Mondial National champion

2004 – Debut in Formula FISSME (800cc) and Formula LGB (1000cc); 4th in Indian championship

2005 – 2nd runner-up in 150cc 4-stroke class, Ucal National Road Racing Championship

2006 – Indian champion in 115cc 4-stroke and 150cc 4-stroke class; adjudged Champion of Champions in India

2006 – 1st runner-up in FIM Asia Road racing championship in Underbone class (Under-21)

2006 – 2nd runner up in Formula Swift and Formula Hyundai categories in Indian Championship

2007 – Indian champion in Formula Hyundai and Formula Swift categories

2010 – MRF Formula 1600 International Challenge champion

2011 – MRF Formula 1600 International Challenge champion

2012 – National Champion F4

2013 – National Champion F4

More details awaited.