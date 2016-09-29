Car thief was killed in encounter with Delhi police at Kanjhawla

New Delhi, Sep 29 : car thief was killed in an encounter with police in outer Delhis Kanjhawla area today even as his family alleged that it was a fake encounter.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek while police is looking for his accomplices.

Police received a call at 6.50 am that a car that had been stolen from the Uttam Nagar area had been spotted in the Karala area that comes under the jurisdiction of Kanjhawla police station.

Head constable Vikram and constable Lal Chand reached the area and tried to intercept the car, DCP(Outer) MN Tiwari said.

They signalled the car to stop near Inder Enclave phase-II, Mubarakpur Road but the occupants of the car opened fire on police, he said.

In retaliation, police also fired at the criminals.

“They tried to engage our men by opening fire and our officers retaliated by firing back and we had fired two rounds in response,” he added.

During the firing, the occupants sped away towards Kanjhawla, the officer said.

Later, police got to know that a man had been admitted to Savitri hospital with bullet injuries. On investigation, it was found that the injured man was the car thief who was shot in the police firing.

Abhishek was then shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

According to the officer, the car had two to three occupants and police have launched a search to nab them.

Police is also trying to find whether Abhishek was a member of a gang of auto-lifters.

With the help of GPS system installed in the robbed car, the vehicle was found in a field in Kulasi village in Bahadurgarh area of Haryana.

Abhisheks family is alleging that he was killed in a fake encounter by police.