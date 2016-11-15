Carbon emission up by 5.2percent in 2015 in India

NewDelhi,Nov15:As global carbon emission saw “almost no growth” last year, India’s emission grew by 5.2 per cent in 2015, says a study.

Global carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels are projected to rise only slightly in 2016, marking three years of slowdown, said the study published in the journal Earth System Science Data .

“This third year of almost no growth in emissions is unprecedented at a time of strong economic growth. This is a great help for tackling climate change but it is not enough. Global emissions now need to decrease rapidly, not just stop growing,” said Corinne Le Quere, Professor at University of East Anglia (UEA) in Britain, who led the data analysis.

Decrease in China

The researchers identified decreased use of coal in China and the U.S. as the main reason behind the three-year slowdown.

China, the biggest emitter of carbon dioxide (CO2) at 29 per cent, saw emissions decrease by only 0.7 per cent in 2015, compared to growth of more than five per cent per year the previous decade.

The U.S., the second biggest emitter of CO2 at 15 per cent, also reduced its coal use while increasing its oil and gas consumption and saw emissions decrease 2.6 per cent last year. The U.S. emissions are projected to decrease by 1.7 per cent in 2016.

India contributed 6.3 per cent of all global CO2 emissions in 2015, the study said.

The researchers said that global carbon emissions did not grow last year and the projected rise of only 0.2 per cent for 2016 marks a clear break from the rapid emissions growth of 2.3 per cent per year in the decade to 2013, with just 0.7 per cent growth seen in 2014. The study, however, pointed out that although the break in emissions rise ties in with the pledges by countries to decrease emissions until 2030, it falls short of the reductions needed to limit climate change well below two degrees Celsius.