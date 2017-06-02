A career in forestry is your choice if you want to assume responsibility for the forests, environment and wildlife-related issues

If you’re someone who wants to hug every tree you see, you might want to take your love for trees and let it bloom into a career, perhaps become a siviculturist and ensure that the trees of the forests are healthy and growing. Or may be a forest range officer might be more your style, where you assume responsibility for the forests, environment and wildlife-related issues of a forest range. Whether it’s to be an Auditor in Forestry, or lecturer, if trees are more than just your interest, a course in forestry is just what you need to allow you to work with a subject that’s close to your heart.

Getting a degree

Colleges such as Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, located in Dapoli, Maharashtra; Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, in Akola, Maharashtra; and College of Forestry, Thrissur, in Kerala offer graduate and post-graduate courses (BSc, BSc (Hons) and MSc) in Forestry.

Affiliated to University Grants Commission (UGC), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Himachal Pradesh’s Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry offers a host of educational programmes, including BSc (Hons), MSc and PhD in Forestry; BSc and MSc in Tree Improvement and Genetic Resources; MSc and PhD in Forest Products; and MSc in Agroforestry.

The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun, in Uttarakhand provides MSc in Forestry, Msc in Wood Science and Technology, and a one-year Post-Master’s Diploma in Non-Wood Forest Products. The Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal in Madhya, Pradesh, on the other hand, offers a two-year residential Post-Graduate Diploma in Forest Management (PFM), a one-of-its-kind course in Asia and the IIFM’s flagship course. The institute also offers an MPhil in Natural Resource Management (NRM) and a Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), which is equivalent to a PhD.

Certificate or Diploma courses

Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola, provides a two-year certificate course in Forestry Wildlife Management. But if you are looking for short-term courses, consider applying to the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, which offers diploma and certificate courses in Forestry and Forest Management.

To opt for a forestry course, the candidate should either be a Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) student, or must have studied at least any two of the following subjects — Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Botany, Indian history, or Economics.

To be a forest ranger

One can opt for a forest ranger course, after Class 12 with two or more subjects — Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology or Botany.