Careful! Instagram tells your friends when you ‘screenshot’ their stories

Since Instagram does not have a download option, we all screenshot our favourite stories that our friends posted, common right! But now the Facebook subsidiary is making changes to its app – and it will now notify users whenever someone has screengrabbed their Stories.

Conversely, Instagram is warning users that their screenshotting habits are no longer private with the following message. It seems that the Facebook-subsidiary will only alert you to this change once – so in case you missed it, now you know to think twice before screenshooting Stories mindlessly.

Instagram is now notifying users when somebody takes a screenshot of their stories….. ….well it’s over for us bitches 😶 pic.twitter.com/KTOf1E3Qrn — bulldog (@gabrielmonstere) February 8, 2018

Despite the changes, it is worth noting that there are still ways to screenshoot Stories without getting detected!

Setting your phone in flight mode while taking screengrabs won’t trigger Instagram’s warnings; another workaround is to download stories from the Instagram website. Alternatively, you can also resort to Story Reposter to pull off the same trick. One thing to mention is that it appears the app is opting for a slow roll-out of the new feature. While some TNW staffers were able to see who screenshot their Stories, others couldn’t yet use the feature.