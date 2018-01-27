Caroline Wozniacki beats Simona Halep, wins first Grand Slam title
The Australian Open women’s singles final on Saturday saw top two seeds, Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki face off in which Wozniacki won the Australian Open by 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.
Denmark’s Wozniacki made the way through finals by defeating Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-6 while Romanian Halep entered the last two with a 6-3, 4-6, 9-7 win over Angelique Kerber.
The final battle was intriguing as world No. 1 ranking is also at stake. Now, with the win Wozniack will become World No 1 on Monday.
The two finalists have earlier failed to clinch a Grand Slam title, with Halep at the French Open in 2014 and 2017 and Wozniacki at the U.S. Open in 2009 and 2014.