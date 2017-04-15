Case against Arvind Kejriwal for misleading people through video advertisements

New Delhi, April 15: Delhi Police on Saturday filed an ATR (Action Taken Report) before the Karkardooma District Court in East Delhi in connection with a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misleading people by stating that Municipal Corporation of Delhi did not come under the ambit of the state government.

The court has fixed the next hearing for May 25.

Complainant Brijesh Shukla submitted documents in court to say that the AAP-led government had spent more than Rs. 42 lakh on video advertisements in 20 newspapers, which were misleading.

The court has directed the police to file an ATR report in this case.

