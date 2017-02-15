Case filed against Sasikala and Palanisami for abduction

Chennai, Feb 15: The Chennai police has filed a case against Sasikala and aspiring CM candidate Palanisami for charges of abduction. Reportedly, Sasikala is on the way to Bagalore Agrahara Jail as directed by the Supreme Court to surrender immediately. The lawyer of Sasikala has requested the Court to give her four weeks time to surrender. But, the court has slammed this request asking that “what the word immediately mean”.

#VKSasikala asked by Supreme Court to surrender immediately on her lawyer’s request for more time pic.twitter.com/pQwX6KHDAp — NDTV (@ndtv) February 15, 2017

The case is filed according to the complaint given by AIADMK MLA Saravan. In the complaint, Saravanan has alleged that he has been abducted by Sasikala and Pamlanisamy.

Reportedly, more than 130 AIADMK MLAs were taken to the Golden Bay Resort during last week and were kept in captivity till yesterday. They were refused all communication facilities like news papers and mobile phones. Fearing that someone could have been carrying hidden mobile phones, mobile signal jammers were also found to be installed at the Golden Bay Resorts. No one was allowed to go inward or outward the resort. After the Supreme Court has announced its judgement on Sasikala’s Disproportionate Assets case, by last night they were set free. But, it is been reported that some of them are still at the resort.