Sexual harassment case registered against IRMA director for harassing professor

Anand, Mar. 29 : A case has been registered against the director of Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) after a professor complained of sexual harassment.

The female professor has accused the director of the organisation of passing sexually coloured remarks.

The woman, an employee in the publication department of IRMA, has accused the director of the organisation of passing indecent comments at her and hugging her without her consent.She later approached the police after failing to get any response from the organisation as well as the local complaints committee regarding her complaint.

An investigation is currently underway in this regard.

