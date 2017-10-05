Case registered against Prakash Raj over his remarks on PM Modi, says paying price for being honest

New Delhi, October 5: The National-award winning actor Prakash Raj once again lashes out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party government by saying that he is paying the price of being honest.

Prakash Raj said that Narendra Modi’s silence is chilling. “I have full right to say this.” How dare they call me anti-Modi when I like every Indian citizen have the right to freedom of speech and expression. The Prime Minister was selected by a majority of people. I do not consider Narendra Modi as the leader of a political party. He now represents the country and every citizen.

After Prakash Raj made the above statement on October 1, a case was registered against the award-winning actor by the lawyer Sardar Parvinder Singh in Lucknow Court on October over his remarks against PM Modi. This case will be heard on October 7. Prakash Raj said that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi were more deserving of his five National Awards because they were better actors.

Prakash Raj was addressing at the inauguration of the 11th State meet of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), said that he knows when PM Modi is acting and felt like giving back his national awards. Prakash Raj said that we do not know who killed my dear friend Gauri Lankesh, but it is evident that people are celebrating her murder. In my whole life, I have never seen so much abuse what happened on social media. Some people followed by our Prime Minister on Twitter spew venom. And PM Modi turns a blind eye to all this.

Prakash Raj added that you cannot make me believe by making vows of good days. I am a bigger actor than the Modi government and I can tell when you are acting. Please respect that I am a professional actor. Prakash Raj afterward uploaded a video on his social media accounts and clarified that his remark was in good humor and that it was blown out of proportion. He added that he was not going to return his awards, but repeated the point about PM Modi’s silence regarding the murder of Gauri Lankesh.