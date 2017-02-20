Cash withdrawal limit for SB accounts increased to Rs 50,000 per week

New Delhi, Feb 20: The remonetisation excercise is taking place fast as part of government’s plan subsequent to the withdrawal of the specified banknotes of Rs 5,00 and Rs 1,000 from circulation on Novemenr 8, 2016.

The Reserve Bank of India, in its circular on February 8 said that inn line with the pace of remonetisation, it has now been decided to remove the restrictions on cash withdrawals from Saving Bank accounts (including accounts opened under PMJDY) in a two step process as under:

It added that effective February 20, the limits on cash withdrawals from the Savings Bank accounts will be enhanced to ₹ 50,000 per week (from the current limit of ₹ 24,000 per week); and Effective March 13, 2017, there will be no limits on cash withdrawals from Savings Bank accounts.

In the wake of withdrawal of Specified Bank Notes (SBNs) since November 09, 2016 Reserve Bank had placed certain limits on cash withdrawals from Savings / Current / Cash credit /Overdraft accounts and withdrawals through ATMs.

On a review of the pace of re monetisation, Reserve Bank partially restored status quo ante by removing the restrictions on cash withdrawals from Current / Cash credit / Overdraft accounts and ATMs effective January 31, 2017 and February 01, 2017 respectively. However, the limits on cash withdrawal from Savings Bank accounts continued to be in place.