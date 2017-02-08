Cash withdrawal limit to be lifted on march 13

February 8, 2017 | By :
Cash withdrawal limit to be lifted on march 13.

New Delhi, Feb 08: Cash withdrawal limits imposed after demonitisation would be raised to Rs 50,000 from the existing Rs 24,000 with effect from February 20. All limitations on cash withdrawal would be lifted from savings account, after March 13, says RBI.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India raised the daily withdrawal limit at ATMs to Rs 10,000 per card and doubled that for current accounts to Rs 1 lakh per week, signaling that the post-demonetisation cash crunch is easing as currency supplies have risen over the past few weeks.

The overall cap of Rs 24,000 per week for savings accounts has now been upped to Rs 50,000 per week. This limit too will be done away with on March 13.

Tags: ,
Related News
Demonitisation, pre-GST destocking reasons for drop in Q1 GDP: Experts
Reserve Bank Of India
Green signal from RBI to introduce Rs 200 notes
Supreme Court to hear plea by kin of senior citizen who died while standing in bank queue after demonitisation
India has witnessed historic and economic reforms through Demonitisation, says Arun Jaitley
Opposition to raise note ban in budget session of parliament
RBI hikes daily ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 and weekly Current Account withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh
Top