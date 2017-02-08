Cash withdrawal limit to be lifted on march 13.

New Delhi, Feb 08: Cash withdrawal limits imposed after demonitisation would be raised to Rs 50,000 from the existing Rs 24,000 with effect from February 20. All limitations on cash withdrawal would be lifted from savings account, after March 13, says RBI.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India raised the daily withdrawal limit at ATMs to Rs 10,000 per card and doubled that for current accounts to Rs 1 lakh per week, signaling that the post-demonetisation cash crunch is easing as currency supplies have risen over the past few weeks.

The overall cap of Rs 24,000 per week for savings accounts has now been upped to Rs 50,000 per week. This limit too will be done away with on March 13.