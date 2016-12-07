Cashless India: Paytm launches payment method for non-internet users

Mumbai, Dec 07: Digital payments platform Paytm today announced a toll-free number to enable consumers and merchants without an internet connection to pay and receive money instantly and also recharge their mobile phones.

Customers and merchants will need to register with Paytm their mobile number and set a four digit paytm PIN, the company said in a statement.

“They (users) can then enter the recipient’s mobile number, amount and their Paytm PIN to successfully transfer the money from their Paytm wallet to another Paytm wallet,” it said.

“We are committed to enabling more and more Indians to transact digitally. The launch of our new toll free payment number (180018001234), is another significant step in that direction. This will allow even non-smartphone users across India to go cashless,” Nitin Misra, senior vice president, Paytm said.

Currently, over a million offline merchants across India accept Paytm as their preferred payment mode, the company claimed.