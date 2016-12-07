Cashless India: Paytm launches payment method for non-internet users

December 7, 2016 | By :
Mumbai, Dec 07: Digital payments platform Paytm today announced a toll-free number to enable consumers and merchants without an internet connection to pay and receive money instantly and also recharge their mobile phones.
Customers and merchants will need to register with Paytm their mobile number and set a four digit paytm PIN, the company said in a statement.
“They (users) can then enter the recipient’s mobile number, amount and their Paytm PIN to successfully transfer the money from their Paytm wallet to another Paytm wallet,” it said.
“We are committed to enabling more and more Indians to transact digitally. The launch of our new toll free payment number (180018001234), is another significant step in that direction. This will allow even non-smartphone users across India to go cashless,” Nitin Misra, senior vice president, Paytm said.
Currently, over a million offline merchants across India accept Paytm as their preferred payment mode, the company claimed.
Tags: , ,
Related News
Paytm Payments Bank announces physical debit card for account holders; here’s how to request for one
Should continue adding security layers to Aadhar: Paytm
Paytm QR Code to help shopkeepers get payments directly to bank accounts 
Mobile wallets can soon enable unlimited transfer of funds, says Paytm CEO Renu Satti
Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm festive sales to begin tomorrow: Great discounts, cashbacks on various brands
Dream to travel: Here are some apps that make things easier for safe and delightful journey
Top