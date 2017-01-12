Jamshedpur village holds cashless marriage ,turns heads

Jamshedpur , Jan. 12 : A cashless marriage was held in the Badia village of Jamshedpur here, which has caught eyeballs of many and appreciation.

In an initiative taken by the Chief Minister Camp Office’s deputy collector Sanjay Kumar, a cashless marriage was successfully performed here.

The miscellaneous expenses related to the wedding, such as, decoration, ration, jewellery etc were paid via cheque.

Even the payment of the priest performing rituals related to wedlock was made through cheque.

Just before the wedding started, a bank official opened up a joint savings account of the bride and groom and handed them the debit card.

Some of the guests also presented their gifts in the form of cheques only.

Huge crowd thronged the marriage venue for witnessing a marriage of its own kind i.e. cashless.

It was an amazing experience for the villagers and they felt proud to be a part of such kind of a marriage. (ANI)