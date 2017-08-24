Casino-cum- gambling bar busted by Delhi police at farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri

Delhi,August24:The Delhi police on Tuesday busted a high-profile casino-cum-bar which was operating at a farmhouse in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri. At least 30 people including 5 women, property owners, organisers, players and attendants were arrested.

“We received a tip-off about a high-profile racket operating from a farmhouse at Dera Mandi Road at Fatehpur Beri in south New Delhi. We immediately formed a team of vigilance branch, south district and a trap was laid,” said a senior police official. “Around 11 PM on Tuesday, when police raided the premises they found that many people were carrying playing cards with them. They were gambling on four big tables. The gamblers of each table were being facilitated by the organisers. After conducting a thorough search, the police team recovered gambling chips worth over crores from the farmhouse. During the enquiry, it was revealed that the property belongs to Suresh Yadav,” the police officer informed.

There were four large gambling tables in the farmhouse.

Police has booked the accused under section 3 and 4 of Delhi Public Gambling Act 33/38/47 of Delhi Excise Act. During the search, police recovered 1,627 gambling coins worth Rs 48,81,000, 720 gambling coins worth Rs 21,60,000, 1,900 gambling coins worth Rs 1,90,00,000, 900 gambling coins worth Rs 45,00,000, 300 gambling coins worth Rs 3,00,000, 3,000 gambling coins of different values to be fixed at the time of gambling, 468 playing cards, 45 playing card packets, 42 bottles of liquor and 11 bottles of beer.

Eleven beer bottles were recovered from the spot.

According to sources, the police has also recovered over a dozen luxury cars. Many TV serials have used the Fatehpur Beri farmhouse for shooting in the past.

Last year too, casinos operating in Sainik Farms and Vasant Kunj were busted by the police