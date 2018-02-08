Caste| Azad vs Ekbote, Ananth Patvardhan notes the justice served in different plates

Acclaimed filmmaker and Human right activist Ananth Patvardhan pointed out how caste is becoming a card to gain benefit and at the same time how power corridors using caste as a tool to suppress dissenting voices.

In his Facebook post he pointed out two incidents caste’s role, that of charges against activist Chandrashekhar Azad and supreme court’s move to give interim bail to Bhima Koregaon violence accused Milind Ekbote.

Patvardhan’s post!

#Caste/Justice

Two cases:

1. Chandrashekhar Azad languishes in a UP jail.

His caste is his crime.

2. Supreme Court overrules High Court to grant Bhima Koregaon riot accused Milind Ekbote anticipatory bail.

His caste is a ticket to impunity