Casual worker woman in Mumbai Coast Guard harassed by Coast Guard Officer

Mumbai, March21:A 29-year-old woman working at Worli Coast Guard District headquarters, Mumbai was allegedly harassed by a senior Coast Guard officer.

An FIR was registered against senior coast guard Satish Kharat at Dadar police station by the victim and her husband.

The FIR alleged that Kharat passed lewd remarks at her and even asked her for sex. However, Mumbai police cannot take any action against Karat because of protocol.

Meanwhile, the woman has resigned from her job.

However, the spokesperson, Coast Guard HQ said, “With regard to the incident reported, the person is a steward working at CG district hq and is not a senior officer of the ICG as quoted. Further the lady is a daily casual labourer working at the hq. May kindly remove the words of CG senior officer from the article. Since the woman quoted is not a regular employee, therefore resignation does not arise.”