Cat burglars thank businessman in a note after scooting off with gold and cash worth Rs 85,000 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad,August5: A set of cheeky house burglars left a ‘God bless you’ note for the owners before scooting off with gold and cash worth Rs 85,000 from a businessman’s house in Nandivada, Nizamabad district, on Thursday.

“We are stealing gold and cash from your house. Don’t be sad for the act. God will bless you with more wealth, wait and see,” read the cheeky note the robbers left behind.

The burglars broke in when the residents had gone to a relative’s house on Wednesday. The house is owned by Surakutla Bhaskar, a businessman. His father had just died and the cremation and other rituals were being carried out at a relative’s house on Wednesday.

Burglars decamp with 8 tolas gold

When the businessman returned on Thursday, he found his house ransacked, valuables missing, and the explanatory note from the burglars.

“The thieves sneaked in and took eight tolas gold and cash, totally worth Rs 85,000,”said sub-inspector of Town III police, G. Venkataiah. They entered the house by breaking the lock on the front door. They also broke the almirah, which contained the valuables, and decamped with the booty,” he added. A case has been booked under section 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.