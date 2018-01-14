Catch a glimpse of International Space Station pass overhead!

New Delhi, Jan 14: Have you ever seen the International Space Station pass overhead? If not here is your chance. NASA is helping out people to catch a glimpse of International Space Station from several thousand worldwide locations.

It is the third brightest object in the sky and easy t o spot if you know when to look up. “Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and travelling thousands of miles an hour faster!,” said NASA.

The space station is visible because it reflects the light of the Sun – the same reason we can see the Moon.

However, unlike the Moon, the space station isn’t bright enough to see during the day.

It can only be seen when it is dawn or dusk at your location. As such, it can range from one sighting opportunity a month to several a week, since it has to be both dark where you are, and the space station has to happen to be going overhead.

It needs to be dark where you are and the space station needs to be overhead in order for you to see it. Since the space station’s orbit takes it all around the globe, it can be passing over you at times when it will not be visible- either in the middle of the day or the middle of the night.

The space station must be 40 degrees or more above the horizon for it to be visible. Spot The Station will only send out notifications when you will have an opportunity to see the space station, not every time it will be overhead.

For the public NASA has started a website clicking on which you will get a map to pinpoint your location.