Catch actor Kamal Hassan at India Today South Conclave 2017 talking about co-actor Sridevi

Mumbai, Jan 9:The India Today South Conclave 2017 saw acting legend Kamal Haasan speaking at a session called One Actor, Many Roles: Conversation About The Craft. Moderated by K Hariharan, professor, film studies and broadcast journalism, Ashoka University, the session had Haasan speaking about his craft, his acting.

One of the hit pairs of Kollywood are Kamal Haasan and Sridevi. They have worked together in blockbusters like Moondram Pirai, Varumayin Niram Sigappu and Sigappu Rojakkal to name a few.

When asked about working with Sridevi, Kamal Haasan jokingly said that he used to bully her a lot.

Speaking at the event, Kamal Haasan said, “The first thing about Sridevi is that her absorbing quality is astounding. I was a senior student in K Balachander’s school. When the teacher wasn’t around, I used to bully her. Though we did several romantic scenes, the bond we shared was more like schoolmates hanging around.”

Kamal Haasan talked about a lot of things at the event, including his favorite actors, why he left Bollywood and late actor Om Puri.

Briefly dwelling on his leg injury, and how he made the snap decision to save his right foot, the legendary actor said: “I hate the idea of becoming a star, it’s a persona.”

He went on to say that “acting is double-edged sword, [which must be] wielded responsibly”, when he was talking about how he has “lost quite a few of my friends to cancer, don’t smoke onscreen”.

The veteran actor spoke of his co-stars, such as Om Puri and Sridevi, the acting legends who influenced him, how he thinks politics is “avaricious” and not for good people, and that the next Gandhi may not come from Parliament.

Here are the best of the quotable quotes from Hassan at the #SouthConclave2017:

On Charlie Chaplin, Shivaji Ganesan and Dilip Kumar

“They are true trend-setters.”

“Shivaji Ganesan imbibed influences from the West, to escape his immediate environ. He liked the way Orson Welles walked. He became something else.”

“I would kneel and kiss Dilip saab’s hand like he was my godfather. Someone told him acting he did 40 years back is still attempted. He replied, ‘people also think I’m dead; am only old’.”

“Charlie Chaplin was paid million dollars in 2915. There was passion in filmmaking then. Crunching numbers wouldn’t pave way either for blockbusters or great moments in cinema.”

