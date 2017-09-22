Caught my wife Honeypreet nude with Gurmeet Ram Rahim, my life under threat, says Ex-husband Vishwas Gupta

Haryana, September 22: At a press conference,Honeypreet Insaan’s ex-husband Vishwas Gupta made startling declaration about jailed godman and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his adopted daughter.

According to reports he claimed that Honeypreet wasn’t Ram Rahim adopted daughter and there was no legal adoption had taken place.

The ex husband also stated that the godman was sleeping with his ex- wife Honeypreet

In another strange claim, he stated that Ram Rahim made them play a game similar to Bigg Boss inside his cave, where 6 couples were made to 28 days together.

He also alleged that Ram Rahim always kept a box of arms along with himself, and it was put in whichever car the former was travelling.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh wanted to get him murdered. He added that guards helped him escape from the Dera to Panchkula.

He went to say Ram Rahim was ‘very powerful’ even in prison and that he feared for his life.



Earlier, in a bizarre twist, the Dera chief had reportedly asked for his ‘angel’ to join him in jail. the rape-convicted godman had asked for his favourite ‘caretaker’ to remain with him in jail as his ‘masseuse’.

Honeypreet had also moved an application through her lawyer to allow the ‘father-daughter’ duo to live together, but the court threw out both their requests.

Earlier, Haryana and Rajasthan police teams carried out a joint search operation to trace Honeypreet Insan but the close confidante of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh remained elusive.

The search operation was carried following an input that Honeypreet, Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter, might be hiding at a house in Sri Gurusar Modia village in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, a senior police official said.



Sri Gurusar Modia is the native place of Ram Rahim Singh who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of raping two of his disciples.

“The search operation went on for about three hours,” an official said. However, Honeypreet was not found in the house at Sri Gurusar Modia village, he added.

There was a tip-off that on August 28 and 29, Honeypreet stayed at a house in Gurusar Modia village, the officer said.

A team of around 15 policemen of the Haryana police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mukesh Malhotra, were part of the search operation.

Honeypreet, who calls herself ‘Papa’s angel’, had gone underground after the self-styled godman was convicted in a rape case by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

The Haryana police has been making intensive efforts to trace her.

Honeypreet has been booked in connection with the violence following the conviction of the Dera chief on August 25 in Panchkula. A lookout notice has also been issued against her.

Several teams have been sent to different locations to nab Honeypreet while the Haryana police is also maintaining touch with its counterparts in other states for information about her whereabouts.

Police initiated efforts to trace Honeypreet, following the questioning of another arrested functionary of the sect Surinder Dhiman Insan in connection with an alleged conspiracy to help Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh escape after he was convicted.

An FIR was lodged at the Panchkula police station following a statement by a newspaper reporter against Aditya and Surinder Dhiman. The duo were booked for sedition.

Police had also said that they needed to question Honeypreet on the basis of certain other disclosures made by Surinder Dhiman which make her role suspect.