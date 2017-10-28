Caution! Some baby-food products contain dangerous chemicals including arsenic, lead

United States, October 28: All gonna-be-parents and the new parents out there, be cautious about choosing the food for your toddler. Avoid sprouts vegetable soup, some cereals and other ready to eat food products for your baby as it may contain dangerous chemicals.

According to a recent study, two third of the baby food products tested contained harmful chemicals like lead, arsenic, cadmium and acrylamide. The study was conducted by The Clean Label Project, a US-based non-profit organisation.

Around 530 variety of cereals, drinks, formulas and snacks purchased in the last five months were analysed. Among the analysed products, research team found that 65 percent contained arsenic, 58 percent contained cadmium, 36 percent contained lead and 10 percent contained acrylamide.

The research also indicated that 80 percent of infant formula samples were found to contain arsenic. Arsenic is a toxin, which the WHO associates with a slew of health issues like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

Baby foods have 70 percent more acrylamide than the average French Fry. Acrylamide is a chemical which has been linked to brain damage and reproductive challenges.

Some major baby food retailers got shamed with the recent discovery of researchers as the retailers deemed as some of the worst offenders of containing harmful chemicals.

Study also found that 60 percent of products with ‘BPA free’ labels in fact tested positive for Bisphenol A. It is an industrial chemical used to make plastic.

The study concluded by identifying the top and bottom five cereals, drinks, jar meals and snacks in terms of dangerous chemical contents.