Cauvery: Chennai people ready to face bandh, essential commodities would be sold

Chennai, September 16: With series of events on the Cauvery issue leading to more awareness in the state, people prepared themselves by buying required materials from shops on Thursday, while more support for the agitations pouring in from many quarters.

The bandh has been called to urge Centre to form Cauvery Management Board and condemn the riots in Karnataka against Tamils, reports deccanchronicle.com.

People prepared themselves by buying groceries and vegetables for Friday and many of the supermarkets were crowded. Conscious Chennaiites filled their vehicle tanks in advance as petrol bunks would remain closed. Most of the markets were crowded with women buying vegetables and flowers for worship and pooja, as the bandh day happens to be a full moon day, besides Friday.

However, milk would be available, vendors said clarifying their announcement on Thursday.

The milk vendor associations said they would sell milk, which is listed in the essential commodity category, but extended moral support to the agitations. Pharmacists too came with a similar statement.

Traders unions who are taking part in the protest, said about 21 lakh shops throughout the state would down shutters. Besides, about 4,300 shops in Koyambedu market selling flowers, vegetables and fruits too would not function.

Auto rickshaws are the latest to announce their participation joining the list of omni buses and lorries. All the major auto unions in a joint statement said about two and half autorickshaws would not ply. The government buses, the only means of road transport, is likely to be seriously hit as most of the leading transport unions appealed to their members to join the agitations.

Tamil film fraternity too joined the protests, with president of the producers union S. Thanu stating that all the film shootings would be cancelled and cinema theatres would remain closed in the day.

Representatives of the unions of directors, film artistes and technicians accompanied him during the announcement.

Most of the private schools announced holiday following appeals by their associations. But, government schools would function as usual. Private vans fetching school children, besides those carrying workers of IT and other companies would not operate on Friday.

DMDK leader Vijayakanth and TNCC president S. Thirunavukkarasar extended their support and said their cadre would participate in the agitations.

Co-ordinator of Tamil Nadu farmers unions, P.R. Pandian asserted that the bandh would be peaceful and democratic and appealed to police to co-operate for the protests.