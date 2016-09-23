Cauvery dispute: Tamil Nadu doesn’t need water immediately, says Siddharamayya

Bengaluru, September 23: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamayya said that Tamil Nadu doesn’t need water immediately. “It is difficult for us to release water, already as per the Supreme Court order we have released 12,000 cusecs for 14 days. There is no water in our reservoirs. What is remaining in four reservoirs is only 26 TMC water, whereas we need 27 TMC to supply drinking water to Mandya, Mysuru, Bengaluru and nearby areas,” he told reporters in Delhi after meeting Ms Bharti.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu is seeking water for irrigation and the Mettur reservoir there has storage of 52 TMC water, he said “I have explained all this to the Minister.”