Cauvery dispute: Tamil Nadu doesn’t need water immediately, says Siddharamayya
Bengaluru, September 23: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamayya said that Tamil Nadu doesn’t need water immediately. “It is difficult for us to release water, already as per the Supreme Court order we have released 12,000 cusecs for 14 days. There is no water in our reservoirs. What is remaining in four reservoirs is only 26 TMC water, whereas we need 27 TMC to supply drinking water to Mandya, Mysuru, Bengaluru and nearby areas,” he told reporters in Delhi after meeting Ms Bharti.
Pointing out that Tamil Nadu is seeking water for irrigation and the Mettur reservoir there has storage of 52 TMC water, he said “I have explained all this to the Minister.”
Noting that the top court had also asked the centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board, he said “it was uncalled for, neither us nor they (Tamil Nadu) had made a prayer for it.
“I have requested that Solicitor General or Additional Solicitor General who represents government of India file an objection for it on September 27.”
The Cauvery Supervisory Committee had on September 19 asked Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs per day from September 21 to 30, but the Apex Court had on September 20 doubled the quantum to 6,000 cusecs from September 21 to 27 after Tamil Nadu pressed for water to save its samba paddy crop.
It had also directed the centre to constitute within four weeks the Cauvery Water Management Board as directed by Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in its award.
Siddaramaiah on Thursday also met Governor Vajubhai Vala and former Chief Minister SM Krishna ahead of his visit to Delhi.