Cauvery Issue: Rajnath Singh assured central assistance in handling the law and order situation in Tamilnadu and Karnataka

New Delhi, Sep 12: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called up Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and assured them all central assistance in handling the law and order situation in the two states which have been hit by violence over Cauvery water sharing dispute.

The Home Minister spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and reviewed the situation in Bengaluru and other parts of the state where violence erupted over the Cauvery water sharing dispute.

Separately, Singh also called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and enquired about the situation in Tamil Nadu, where similar violence reported. The Home Minister assured both the Chief Ministers all central assistance to maintain law and order and ensuring peace.

Protests over the raging Cauvery water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu turned violent on Monday with incidents of attacks on trucks and hotels reported in both the states, sparking fresh tensions.

Sporadic violence broke out in Bangalore and in some other parts of Karnataka even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart Jayalalithaa to ensure adequate safety and protection for Kannada-speaking people in the state.

Protests by fringe Tamil outfits erupted in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with some commercial and government establishments of Karnataka being targeted.