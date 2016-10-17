Cauvery Issue : Supreme Court committee files report in SC, says situation grim in Karnataka & Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Oct 17: The high-level central technical team, led by central water commission chairman G S Jha, submitted its findings and report to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court committee says situation grim in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

42 of 48 talukas of Karnataka in Cauvery basin affected by drought. There is No water in Tamil Nadu for cattle.Sugarcane farming in both states needs to be discouraged, the report says.

The report also says Standing crops in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also affected due to scarcity of water. Karnataka’s Mandya district is worst affected, has witnessed many suicides so far.

Farmers in Tiruchirapalli and delta regions told the team that samba crops will be damaged if water is not released into Cauvery by Karnataka.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including the DMK have joined the state-wide rail blockade protest announced by a farmer’s federation over the Cauvery issue, urging the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

DMK Treasurer and Opposition Leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly, MK Stalin was among those who had earlier participated in the protests held in different parts of the state including Chennai and the Cauvery delta districts.