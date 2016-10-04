Cauvery Issue : Will Give Tamil Nadu Water For 6 Consecutive Days, Says Karnataka In Court

October 4, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 04:  After angry warnings from the Supreme Court including a reference to the impending “wrath of the law,” Karnataka said today that it will follow orders to release water from the River Cauvery to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka had, till last night, refused to comply with instructions issued last week by the top court to share 6,000 cusecs of water for six consecutive days.

Last night, the government changed that after claiming that recent rain meant it could afford to share.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Supreme Court to hear plea on Cauvery river dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu today
Karnataka not yet fully complied with order in Cauvery water issue, TN says Supreme Court
Supreme Court orders Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court to hear dispute over Cauvery water
Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water to TN till Jan.4
Cauvery Issue: Supreme Court to resume hearing today
Top