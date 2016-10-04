Cauvery Issue : Will Give Tamil Nadu Water For 6 Consecutive Days, Says Karnataka In Court

New Delhi, Oct 04: After angry warnings from the Supreme Court including a reference to the impending “wrath of the law,” Karnataka said today that it will follow orders to release water from the River Cauvery to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka had, till last night, refused to comply with instructions issued last week by the top court to share 6,000 cusecs of water for six consecutive days.

Last night, the government changed that after claiming that recent rain meant it could afford to share.