Cauvery Protests: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hold high-level meet

Bengaluru, Sep 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a high-level meeting at his residence to discuss the ongoing law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of a Supreme Court order directing the former to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Senior Congress leaders will be present in the meting.

Through videos, Siddaramaiah appealed to the protestors to ‘maintain calm’ even as prohibitory orders remain in force in Bengaluru on Tuesday and several bus services to TN suspended.

Protestors also pelted stones at the residence of the chief minister.

Bengaluru city police has appealed to protestors in the state to desist from destroying public and private property, after almost 60 buses were torched during the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinnarayi Vijayan has requested Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to arrange two special trains to Kerala from Karnataka to bring back Keralites willing to come.