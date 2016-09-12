Cauvery Protests: Karnataka DGP says situation became worse due to some WhatsApp messages

Bengaluru, Sep 12: Sporadic violence broke out in Bengaluru and some other parts of Karnataka on Monday amid the raging Cauvery water sharing row, with the Siddaramaiah government asking Tamil Nadu to protect Kannadigas and assuring to safeguard Tamils in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash said the situation was tense, but under control. However, he told News 18 that some WhatsApp messages went viral, aggravating the situation.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old engineering student was allegedly beaten by a group of people in Bengaluru for posting “derogatory” remarks on social media against Kannada film actors.

A purported video of the incident went viral on the Internet showing around half-a-dozen men thrashing the student.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today took to Twitter to say that a probe is on in the matter.

The Bengaluru Police has imposed Section 144 in the city. Security was tightened across the city to prevent attacks on people over the Cauvery river water controversy.

The additional measures were taken amid reports that miscreants had set afire two trucks with Tamil Nadu registration at Nice road on Bengaluru-Mysuru road and at Attibele near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on National Highway 7.

On Friday, there was shutdown in Karnataka protesting the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.