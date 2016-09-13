Cauvery Protests: Karnataka government appeals for calm

Bengaluru, Sep 13:  Requesting people of Karnataka to maintain peace in the wake of violent protests over the Cauvery water dispute, state Home Minister G Parameswaran said on Tuesday, “I request people of Karnataka to please maintain peace in the state, don’t take law in your hands.”

“Some people indulged in violence using names of some organisations; will find who they are, arrest them and take action. It is our responsibility to ensure safety of every citizen and we will do exactly that,” he said.

He said it must be appreciated that ‘we brought the city to order in time otherwise there would have been more loss of life’.

Meanwhile, Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu asked the media to ‘exercise restraint in reporting on the incidents happening in both the states (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu)’.

“Highlighting such incidents might incite further violence; hope media would play a constructive role in ensuring peace and normalcy,” Naidu said.

