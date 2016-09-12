Cauvery Protests: Metro services resume in Bengaluru after brief halt

Bengaluru, Sep 12: Metro service in Bengaluru have resumed after being suspended for nearly 20 minutes in view of the ongoing violent protests in the city over Cauvery water row with Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, voicing concern over attacks on state vehicles and a hotel run by a native of Karnataka in Tamil Nadu, the state government today asked its counterpart to take steps for the safety of Kannadigas living there and to protect their property.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would write to his Tamil Nadu counterpart Jayalalithaa to help cooperate in maintaining cordiality between the states, which are now locked in a bitter row over release of Cauvery water.

Siddaramaiah said he would also speak to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, if necessary, on the incidents targeting Kannadigas.

The state chief secretary and director general of police had spoken to their Tamil Nadu counterparts and asked them to ensure stern action against the culprits and that such incidents did not recur, Siddaramaiah told reporters.