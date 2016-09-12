Cauvery protests: Now Tamil Nadu vehicles vandalised in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 12: Protestors in Bengaluru vandalised shops and set vehicles on fire at a bus stand from where buses leave for Tamil Nadu hours after similar incidents occurred in Chennai and Rameswaram over the ongoing Cauvery water dispute between the two states.

Police lathi-charged pro-Kannada activists in Bengaluru and detains protesters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and home minister G Parameshwara requested people to maintain peace, saying that they will again appeal against the Supreme Court order after September 20.

“We appeal people to maintain peace because this is not somebody’s making, it is SC’s judgment. SC has reduced water by cusecs and extended by days, then how is it a relief? We’ll again appeal after 20 Sept,” Parameshwara said.

The chief minister condemned the violent incidents saying, “For both states to live in peace such incidents should not occur. No anger related incidents should occur. It is expected that they (TN) will take action.”