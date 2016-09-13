Cauvery River belongs to us also, we have all rights: AIADMK

Chennai, Sep 13: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday said the state of Tamil Nadu has all the rights on Cauvery River as it also belongs to them, adding that the Supreme Court has given its first directive on the issue and made it clear that Karnataka Government must oblige to it.

“The matter has gone to the court and the Supreme Court has said that Karnataka must oblige and they must give water to Tamil Nadu and Cauvery belongs to us also. It is not written that it belongs to Karnataka, it belongs to us too. We have all the rights,” Saraswathi said.

“Two days back a Tamil boy was hit by Karnataka people, it has come in all channels, everyone is watching all over. What is honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka doing? Till today he has written to our honourable Chief Minister that he will take action. He has not arrested those people till today. As a Chief Minister he has taken action immediately then it would have been in control. Everyone knows that they don’t want to give water so they are creating problems,” she added.

Meanwhile, the pro-Kannada activists continued their protest in mandya, Karnataka over the Cauvery water sharing row with Tamil Nadu.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesrterday assured full assistance to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Governments to deal with the current state of violence that is prevailing in both the states over the Cauvery water issue.

Singh has assured assistance both Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to tackle the present state of unrest.